Metal in the Kettle: KWWL crew goes bell ringing

Local news and information for Dubuque, Dyersville, Epworth, Peosta, Cascade, Farley, Asbury, Balltown, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Holy Cross, Durango, Sherrill, Dubuque County and the Tri-States area.

Local news and information for Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, Tiffin, Swisher, Hills, Lone Tree, Oxford, University Heights, Shueyville and all of Johnson County and the surrounding area.

Local news and information for the Cedar Valley and Black Hawk County, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, La Porte City, Jesup, Dunkerton, Hudson, Gilbertville, Janesville, Raymond and Elk Run Heights.

Local news and information for Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Center Point, Mt. Vernon, Central City, Robins, Alburnett, Fairfax, Palo, Ely, Lisbon, Springville and the surrounding Linn County area.

Expect Change: It is time to put the Metal in the Kettle!



This Christmas season, KWWL is joining forces with The Salvation Army to help bring change to eastern Iowa.



Every Saturday from November 25th through December 16th, KWWL staff will be around Eastern Iowa, raising money for The Salvation Army.

The funds raised will benefit The Salvation Army Corps Community Centers in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo. Your gifts will stay in your community and help your neighbors in need.



We will be at the following locations and times.

November 25th, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. you'll find us at the Collins Road HyVee in Cedar Rapids.

December 2nd from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. we'll be at the Dubuque Hobby Lobby.

December 9th, it's Iowa City's turn. See from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. at the Coralville Walmart.

And finally on December 16th, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00p.m. we finish in the Cedar Valley at the Cedar Falls Walmart.

Can't make it out to any of these? You can always donate to KWWL's virtual kettle. (more on that coming soon).



