Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Here's how to download the StormTRACK 7 Weather App

Here's how to download the StormTRACK 7 Weather App

Take the KWWL News app with you wherever you go with the new KWWL News Mobile app.

You can download the KWWL News app for your Android or Apple iOS mobile device or tablet, today. Simply search "KWWL" in your device's app market to find the free app.

The app includes several categories to help you stay up-to-date on the latest news, weather and sports anytime, anywhere. The app's features include:

Local, national and international news stories

Current weather conditions with daily and extended forecasts, plus radar

Video clips of the stories you may have missed in our newscast

Live streaming video

School closings, election results, recipes and more!

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, click here to be taken to your app store: http://onelink.to/pejatf

If you get an error, it's likely your device and/or operating system is too old.

Have additional questions? Call KWWL Internet Director Madelyne Rosenberg at 319-291-1260 or email mrosenberg@kwwl.com.