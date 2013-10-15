Download the KWWL News App - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Download the KWWL News App

Posted:
Take the KWWL News app with you wherever you go with the new KWWL News Mobile app. 

You can download the KWWL News app for your Android or Apple iOS mobile device or tablet, today. Simply search "KWWL" in your device's app market to find the free app.

The app includes several categories to help you stay up-to-date on the latest news, weather and sports anytime, anywhere. The app's features include: 

  • Local, national and international news stories 
  • Current weather conditions with daily and extended forecasts, plus radar
  • Video clips of the stories you may have missed in our newscast
  • Live streaming video
  • School closings, election results, recipes and more!

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, click here to be taken to your app store: http://onelink.to/pejatf

If you get an error, it's likely your device and/or operating system is too old. 

Have additional questions? Call KWWL Internet Director Madelyne Rosenberg at 319-291-1260 or email mrosenberg@kwwl.com

