Here's how to download the StormTRACK 7 Weather App

Get news, weather, video and sports right on your phone or tablet with the KWWL news app!

Get news, weather, video and sports right on your phone or tablet with the KWWL news app!

KWWL is proud to announce our full-featured weather app for Android or iOS devices.

We have some new features that include a scrolling theme and a button bar to jump directly to weather essentials (currents, hourly, daily, map) and more.

Track storms on your mobile device using KWWL's StormTrack7 weather app. All you have to do is download it onto your Android, iPhone or iPad.

The StormTrack7 weather app has all the tools you need to track storms, including Interactive Radar that responds to your touch.

You can also watch the latest video forecast.

Take the StromTrack7 weather app with you wherever you go. You can get weather information for the location of your choice and save your favorite locations within the app.

Share with us easily by using the StormTrack7 weather app. Just click to send your weather photos and video instantly to us.

See the latest alerts in-app or choose to have the alerts pushed to your home screen automatically. You can even receive audio alerts voiced by Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg.

You can even get the top news headlines of the day from KWWL.

And we're just scratching the surface of what this app can do for you. Get it now! Search StormTrack7 or KWWL in the Apple App Store of in Google's Play Store.

TO DOWNLOAD THE STORMTRACK7 APP ON AN IPHONE OR IPAD, visit the app store and search KWWL. Click on the 'download' option for the StormTrack7 app. Once the app is downloaded, open it by clicking on the main app icon. From there, you can select your location to get specific weather updates and alerts. Feel free to poke around to get to know the app. Make sure to turn on your alerts in 'settings' so you can receive weather push alerts, which are sent out by our weather team.

TO DOWNLOAD THE STORMTRACK7 APP ON AN ANDROID, visit the google play store and search KWWL. Click on the 'download' option for the StormTrack7 app. Once the app is downloaded, open it by clicking on the main app icon. From there, you can select your location to get specific weather updates and alerts. Feel free to poke around to get to know the app. Make sure to turn on your alerts in 'settings' so you can receive weather push alerts, which are sent out by our weather team.

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, click here to be taken to your app store: http://onelink.to/hqydhu. If you get an error, it's likely that your device and/or operating system is too old.

--------------------

Frequently asked questions:

Q. How do I get the new version of the app?



A. If you already have our existing app, you'll automatically get the new version downloaded to your phone. If you don't have automatic updating, or you don't currently have the app downloaded, an update is now available through the Google Play store on Android devices or the App Store on Apple devices.



Q. How do I set my location?

A. When you launch the app, it will give you the option to set your location right there. You can set it manually or type it in. Once you set your location, you'll get only the targeted alerts that affect you. You can also set multiple locations under the Locations menu.

Q. I'm getting too many alerts/not enough alerts. How do I change these?

A. In the Settings computer, you can receive push notifications, lightning alerts or both. Use the sliders to select which you would like to receive.

Q. How do I submit my photos or videos?

A. Under Menu, tap "Submit." You then have the option to take a new photo or video in the app, or select one you've already shot.



Have additional questions? Call KWWL Internet Director Madelyne Rosenberg at 319-291-1260 or email mrosenberg@kwwl.com.