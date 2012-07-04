Request Video - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Request Video

While we encourage you to record our newscasts if you expect to be featured, you can request a copy of any story that airs in a KWWL newscast.

The cost is $35 per story, plus $5 for shipping if requesting a DVD copy. Copies are available for up to 6 months following the broadcast date. Payment can be made by check or credit card. Orders are generally filled within 48 hours.

To request a story, contact Universal Information Services at orders@universal-info.com or 1-800-408-3178. Please note that the request is for a KWWL newscast and provide the following information:

  • Approximate Air Date
  • Subject/Topic
  • Format (File type or DVD shipped to you)
