UNI Women win 10th straight 60-52 over Creighton

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)-- The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team won its 10th straight game in a battle between the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. They defeating Creighton 60-52 Thursday night in the McLeod Center in front of a crowd of 2,061 fans.

The win keeps UNI in sole possession of first place and gives the Panthers a two-game lead over the Bluejays in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

UNI (18-5, 11-1 MVC) trailed by eight points early in the first half, but a late run gave UNI a one-point halftime advantage. The Panthers held Creighton (15-8, 9-3 MVC) to just three points through the first eight minutes of the second half, building a double-digit lead and never trailing from that point.

K.K. Armstrong came off the bench to shoot 6-of-8 from the floor and score 15 points for the Panthers, and Jacqui Kalin was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line on the way to scoring 15 points for UNI. Rachel Madrigal and Lizzie Boeck each notched double-doubles for the Panthers. They both scored 13 points, and Madrigal collected 11 rebounds while Boeck grabbed 10.

Carli Tritz led Creighton with 18 points.