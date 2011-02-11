UNI Women win 10th straight 60-52 over Creighton

Waverly-Shell Rock falls to Harlan 7-6 in 3A State Semifinal BaseballMore >>
Waverly-Shell Rock falls to Harlan 7-6 in 3A State Semifinal BaseballMore >>
IC Regina in 2A State Baseball title game 4-3 over Van MeterMore >>
IC Regina in 2A State Baseball title game 4-3 over Van MeterMore >>
Volleyball great Haley Eckerman to coach Waterloo WestMore >>
Volleyball great Haley Eckerman to coach Waterloo WestMore >>
The Lisbon Lions continued their undefeated season behind the arm of Austin Krob, rallying past North Linn 4-2More >>
The Lisbon Lions continued their undefeated season behind the arm of Austin Krob, rallying past North Linn 4-2More >>
Bryce Werderman's new bat made the difference. The Lisbon catcher hammered a two-run home run in the bottom of the 6th to break a 2-2 tie and send Lisbon past North Linn 4-2 in the class 1A state semifinal.More >>
Bryce Werderman's new bat made the difference. The Lisbon catcher hammered a two-run home run in the bottom of the 6th to break a 2-2 tie and send Lisbon past North Linn 4-2 in the class 1A state semifinal.More >>