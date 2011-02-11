UNI Women win 10th straight 60-52 over Creighton - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Women win 10th straight 60-52 over Creighton

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)-- The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team won its 10th straight game in a battle between the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. They defeating Creighton 60-52 Thursday night in the McLeod Center in front of a crowd of 2,061 fans.

 The win keeps UNI in sole possession of first place and gives the Panthers a two-game lead over the Bluejays in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

UNI (18-5, 11-1 MVC) trailed by eight points early in the first half, but a late run gave UNI a one-point halftime advantage. The Panthers held Creighton (15-8, 9-3 MVC) to just three points through the first eight minutes of the second half, building a double-digit lead and never trailing from that point.

K.K. Armstrong came off the bench to shoot 6-of-8 from the floor and score 15 points for the Panthers, and Jacqui Kalin was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line on the way to scoring 15 points for UNI. Rachel Madrigal and Lizzie Boeck each notched double-doubles for the Panthers. They both scored 13 points, and Madrigal collected 11 rebounds while Boeck grabbed 10.

Carli Tritz led Creighton with 18 points.

         

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.