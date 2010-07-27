Nikki Newbrough always knew she wanted to start her career in Iowa and be near family.



After growing up on a Tama County acreage and graduating from East Marshall High School, Nikki attended Wartburg College and earned a degree in Communication Arts.



During that period, she gained valuable journalism experience by reporting and anchoring for the campus television station, WTV8. As a junior, she was the sports director, and was the station manager as a senior.

Nikki started her career with KWWL when she covered the tornado in Parkersburg and floods in east central Iowa as an intern during the summer of 2008. It was at this time that she learned the power of TV and its ability to save lives.



She later traveled to Minneapolis-St. Paul for CBS Radio during the Republican National Convention. She then returned to KWWL in the fall of 2009 as a part-time associate producer and became a full-time reporter in April of 2010.

Nikki is from a family with a long tradition of military service. Her brother is an Afghan veteran currently in the Air Force, so she was very much honored when given the opportunity to participate in a 2012 Honor Flight.

Many things have changed in her life since joining KWWL. She is now married and in 2014 had her daughter, Ava Marie.

In her spare time she continues to participate in her life-long passion of distance running, and of course cheering on the team she has an ownership stake in – the Green Bay Packers.



Competitive running is what led Nikki to the Cedar Valley. During her prep career she was recruited by the Wartburg Knights. The opportunity to run for a national level cross-country program and attend a college with an award-winning Communication Arts department was an easy decision.

She loves this profession and the Cedar Valley. She knows that every day will be different and challenging. When all is said and done she feels she can look back and know that she has made a difference.

