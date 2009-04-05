Track storms with the new StormTRACK 7 iNTERACTIVE

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- StormTRACK 7 iNTERACTIVE is a new online tool that you can use to plan your day, your weekend and even your vacation. Now you can not only see what the weather is right now in your area, but you can see what's coming too.

StormTRACK 7 iNTERACTIVE makes you a meteorologist by giving you access to advanced weather technology. It runs a 48 to 50 hour FutureTrack loop, but you can also pause the loop and toggle back and forth, showing you when the weather event will be in and out of your area.

StormTRACK 7 iNTERACTIVE utilizes Microsoft Virtual Earth technology so you can see the model for the entire United States, eastern Iowa, or perhaps somewhere that you are going on vacation.

Click here to go to StormTrack 7 iNTERACTIVE and meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg's tutorial on how to use it.