Boy who nearly drowned reunited with heroes Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:50 PM EDT Updated: A 4-year-old boy met his heroes today after they saved him from drowning in a La Porte City pool. More>>

Road washout causes crash near Hazleton Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: A road washout causes a car to nose dive into the mud just south of Hazleton. More>>

Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan & US Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:10 PM EDT Updated: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators. More>>

First place Bucks blast way to win in Thunder Bay Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:08 PM EDT Updated: Waterloo cranked a pair of late game home runs as the Bucks topped Thunder Bay 6-1 for their third straight win. The Bucks (19-7) increased their lead in the Northwoods League's North Division to 1.5 games with the win. More>>

19-year-old drowns in Iowa River Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:53 PM EDT Updated: Tama County Sheriffs say a 19-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Iowa River. More>>

Three Black Hawks selected on final day of draft Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:48 PM EDT Updated: Three Waterloo Black Hawks heard their names called on day two of the NHL draft. The selections came a day after forward Shane Bowers became the third skater in team history to go in the first round when he was selected by Ottawa. More>>

Nebraska fireworks sellers scramble for new business in Iowa Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:20 PM EDT Updated: Nebraska fireworks retailers are scrambling into Iowa after that state's sales ban ended last month and brushing aside concerns that the new policy could hurt sales for their existing shops along the border. More>>

Police investigate armed robbery Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:10 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating an armed robbery in Eastern Iowa. More>>

Trump lashes out at Warren, calls her an 'overrated voice' Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:05 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice." More>>

Car runs into Dollar General in Waterloo Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:51 PM EDT Updated: Waterloo Police say a car hit the Dollar General on Logan Ave and left. More>>

Boy released from hospital after near drowning Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:53 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE: A 4-year-old boy is out of the hospital after he nearly drown in La Porte City Pool. More>>

Gas station turned wrestling gym, project gains momentum Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:15 PM EDT Updated: An old gas station in Oelwein has been torn down and will be replaced with a brand new wrestling gym. More>>

Detroit judge to consider US freeze on Iraqi deportations Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:24 PM EDT Updated: A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S. authorities. More>>