Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash reported this weekend.
A 4-year-old boy met his heroes today after they saved him from drowning in a La Porte City pool.
A road washout causes a car to nose dive into the mud just south of Hazleton.
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
Waterloo cranked a pair of late game home runs as the Bucks topped Thunder Bay 6-1 for their third straight win. The Bucks (19-7) increased their lead in the Northwoods League's North Division to 1.5 games with the win.
Tama County Sheriffs say a 19-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Iowa River.
Three Waterloo Black Hawks heard their names called on day two of the NHL draft. The selections came a day after forward Shane Bowers became the third skater in team history to go in the first round when he was selected by Ottawa.
Nebraska fireworks retailers are scrambling into Iowa after that state's sales ban ended last month and brushing aside concerns that the new policy could hurt sales for their existing shops along the border.
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Eastern Iowa.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice."
Marion firefighters are on the scene of a mobile home fire.
Multiple fire departments were on scene at a two-story house in Dubuque County.
Waterloo Police say a car hit the Dollar General on Logan Ave and left.
UPDATE: A 4-year-old boy is out of the hospital after he nearly drown in La Porte City Pool.
An old gas station in Oelwein has been torn down and will be replaced with a brand new wrestling gym.
A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S. authorities.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
A high number of deaths that require autopsies and an understaffed Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office have created delays of up to two weeks in returning the remains of loved ones to family members.More >>
We haven’t heard from Dan or Misty Morrissey in nearly four years. But recently, Dan decided to share his story and speak exclusively to KWWL.More >>
Watch the results of Ron Steele's cardiac catheterization at Covenant Medical Center last January.More >>
Much to my surprise, I experienced quite a case of 'Life: Interrupted,' in late January. A series of personal events, originating from the aftermath of a light dusting of snow, which had fallen on our sidewalks in Hudson.More >>
A picture. A smile. A face. It doesn't always tell the story of what was really going on. UNI rugby coach Steve Murra, known for his energy and humor, took his own life last year on February 20th. But now something we rarely hear about suicide: an answer. "Steve didn't do this; CTE did," says wife Jennifer Murra. Rugby had been a part of Steve's life for years.More >>
Watch live as the Decorah eagles build a new nest and hopefully bring some new eagles into the world next spring.More >>
